celebrities

Amal Clooney Won't Let George Name Their Twins After His Tequila Company

Cady Lang
1:11 PM ET

In an undoubtedly wise move, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has nixed her husband George's suggestion that they name their twins after his tequila company, Casamigos.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, George revealed that while he's very excited for parenthood, his name suggestions have been shot down so far by Amal, who somehow found time to veto the names between giving powerful speeches at the U.N. and fighting human rights violations.

" My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," he joked. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do. It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it's a family business."

Every day is a reminder of how truly blessed George Clooney is to have Amal is in his life?

Follow TIME