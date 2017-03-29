Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
medicineFDA Approves First Drug for Severe Multiple Sclerosis
TIME.com stock health rx prescription bottle drugs
celebritiesAmal Clooney Won't Let George Name Their Twins After His Tequila Company
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
Virtual RealitySamsung's Virtual Reality Ostrich Ad Is Delightfully Weird
Behind The Scenes At Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Refugees16-Year-Old Boy Thought to Be Sole Survivor of Refugee Shipwreck in the Mediterranean
HMS Bulwark Rescues 1,200 Migrants At Sea In Catania
celebrities

Matt Damon Is Totally Here for Ben Affleck 'Mr. Mom-ing It'

Megan McCluskey
12:27 PM ET

Matt Damon clearly has only good things to say about his longtime friend Ben Affleck.

While promoting his upcoming film Suburbicon at CinemaCon, the 46-year-old actor praised Affleck's devotion to parenting since completing rehab for alcohol addiction earlier in March. "[He’s] fantastic," Damon told Entertainment Tonight. " He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier. Jen's working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing."

Of course, speaking up for his friend was probably the least Damon could do after Affleck stood diligently by his side while he was subjected to repeated taunts by Jimmy Kimmel at the 2017 Oscars.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME