celebrities

Justin Bieber's Latest Tattoo of a Regal Cat Is the True Lion King

Raisa Bruner
11:57 AM ET

Another day, another tattoo. At least, that's how it goes for body art enthusiast Justin Bieber, who unveiled a piece of brand-new ink on his Instagram on Wednesday: a lion head across his pec.

In the casual selfie, a shirtless Bieber reclines in bed—and gives fans a good look at this latest feline addition to his extensive collection. It joins the freshly-inked roaring bear on the other side of his chest, as well as a spread-winged eagle across his abdomen. He showed off both of those animals just last week, when the lion was still not part of the picture. The slightly-askew crown that looks to top the lion's mane has been a longstanding piece of ink, however.

Lions are popular among pop stars, apparently: fellow singer-songwriter (and current chart-topper) Ed Sheeran has a giant, colorful feline splashed across his chest, too. Sheeran, it's worth noting, contributed to Bieber's most recent musical success by penning "Love Yourself," the pared-down ballad that would bring Bieber multiple Grammy nominations.

Bieber's Brazil leg of his Purpose world tour opens March 29. Superfans started camping out in November outside a concert venue to see him.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

