No One on the Internet Can Handle Hillary Clinton in This Leather Jacket
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote address during the 28th Annual Professional Business Women of California conference on March 28, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
These Rare Presidential Home Movies Are Now Available Online
Herbert Hoover and wife Lou Henry in their estate
The World's Strongest Coffee Is Now Available in the U.S.
Mug Of Coffee In Florida, NY
A Comprehensive Guide to the Ghost in the Shell Controversy
ghost-in-the-shell
WGN America's "Underground" Season Two Premiere Screening
Charley Gallay—Getty Images for WGN America
celebrities

Watch John Legend Surprise Fans With an Impromptu Concert at a Train Station

Cady Lang
12:06 PM ET

Ahead of his upcoming European tour for Darkness and Light which kicks off this fall, John Legend gave fans in London a surprise treat when he performed an impromptu concert at St. Pancras International train station this morning.

The "All of Me" singer made a quick pit stop at one of the station's public pianos after riding the Eurostar train from Paris, France. Legend had hinted at a possible surprise appearance via Twitter when he announced that he would be arriving in London at St. Pancras and queried his followers about whether or not "they still have that piano there?"

As might be expected, Legend's performance drew a large crowd from the busy train station.

One fan captured his performance of "Ordinary People."

While another fan wondered who was taking up precious piano time at the station.

Legend gave the fans what they wanted when he performed his hit "All of Me."

