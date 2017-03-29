U.S.
Search
Sign In
Texas3 Storm Chasers Killed In Texas While Racing Toward Tornado
AddictionHeroin Use Is Spiking Among White Americans
morphine or heroin drug liquid in syringe
politicsBill Clinton Said He 'Didn't Inhale' 25 Years Ago—But the History of U.S. Presidents and Drugs Is Much Older
Bill Clinton Campaigns In New York City
SmartphonesMeet the Galaxy S8, Samsung's Most Important Phone Ever
Samsung Galaxy S8
Capitol Incident
A woman, center, is taken into custody on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 29, 2017. Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody. Susan Walsh—AP
Crime

Driver Who Crashed Into D.C. Police Car Near White House Taken Into Custody

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar / AP
10:38 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning near the Botanic Gardens. A District of Columbia police spokeswoman, Margarita Mikhaylova, says it's possible that an officer fired shots.

D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME