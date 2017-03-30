World
Search
Sign In
White HouseWhite House Deputy Chief of Staff Leaves for Pro-Trump Group
Katie Walsh RNC
celebritiesTom Hanks' Favorite White House Memory Involves George W. Bush Throwing a Dead Bird
An Unforgettable Evening - Arrivals
PoliticsCan Washington Fix Infrastructure?
Capitol
StatesRepeal of North Carolina's Controversial 'Bathroom Bill' Passes Key Hurdle
North Carolina Clashes With U.S. Over New Public Restroom Law
TIME 100

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Is Leading the TIME 100 Poll

Mahita Gajanan
11:53 AM ET

Rodrigo Duterte currently tops the 2017 TIME 100 poll, leading among those who poll participants consider as one of the world's most influential people.

The Philippine president is in first place, with 5% of the total "yes" votes as of the morning of March 29. Duterte, who took office last June, catapulted to worldwide recognition for his deadly approach to fighting drug use in the Philippines. More than 7,000 people have been killed under Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

Duterte has been known to use social media to promote his agenda and has reportedly paid people to push him to popularity online.

Other world leaders appear in the top 10, including Russian president Vladimir Putin, with 3% of the "yes" vote, and Canadian president Justin Trudeau, also with 3%. Others near the top of the list include Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Donald Trump, Viola Davis and Emma Stone.

Duterte, nicknamed "the Punisher," recently broke a campaign promise to consider legalizing gay marriage in the Philippines. In a lengthy speech earlier in March, Duterte warned against imposting Western values on the Philippines, referencing a recent edition of TIME magazine, in which the cover story centered on changing attitudes toward gender identity in American culture.

Last year, then Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the TIME 100 reader poll, topping a host of world leaders and cultural figures. The TIME 100 is made up of notable figures in politics, arts, science and more. Although TIME's editors ultimately choose the TIME 100, we want to know what the readers think. Vote in the poll here, and see the results here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME