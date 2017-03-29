3 Storm Chasers Killed In Texas While Racing Toward Tornado

Three storm chasers, including two who worked for The Weather Channel , were killed while racing toward a tornado in Texas when their cars collided Tuesday, officials said.

The Weather Channel said it lost two of its contractors, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall, in the accident. “Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community,” the channel said in a statement . “We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”

Our hearts go out to 3 storm chasers who died yesterday in Texas. @TheLift https://t.co/gNsvJXOVWK - The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 29, 2017

Williamson, 57, was driving with Yarnall, 55, in his passenger seat when the vehicle they were in collided with a Jeep being driven by another storm chaser, 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger. The crash occurred at an intersection near the city of Spur, according to CNN , which cited Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

All three men died instantly, Gonzalez said.