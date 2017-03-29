Watch Live: Melania Trump Presents State Department’s International Women of Courage Award

The First Lady will honor the winners of the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award Wednesday in Washington, DC.

The award recognizes those who have "demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership" in areas including human rights and gender equality, according to the State Department. It was introduced a decade ago by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The 2017 honorees include 13 women whose work involves countries such as Iraq, Yemen and Peru. The women awarded will travel throughout the U.S. as part of a special program to engage with Americans.

The First Lady will be joined by Thomas A. Shannon, who is currently serving as acting Deputy Secretary of State, for the ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m.

