Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Television8 Different Ways Big Little Lies Could End
Congress5 Big Decisions Republicans in Congress Have to Make Soon
House GOP Pulls Vote On Trump's American Health Care Act
ImmigrationHolocaust Survivor Warns Trump Administration: 'History Is Not on Your Side'
Bernard Marks, who survived the Nazi holocaust at the Auschwitz concentration camp, speaks during a town hall meeting with Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Sacramento
animalsA French Artist Is Trying to Hatch Eggs With His Body Heat. An Expert Says He Will Likely Kill Them All
French artist Abraham Poincheval sits on real chicken eggs until they hatch during a performance at the Palais de Tokyo on March 29, 2017 in Paris.
Screening of "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" - December 12, 1993
Leonardo DiCaprio and Darlene Cates  Ron Galella, Ltd.—WireImage
celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio Calls Darlene Cates the 'Best Acting Mom I Ever Had' in Touching Tribute

Raisa Bruner
3:31 PM ET

At just 19, a young Leonardo DiCaprio costarred with fellow actor Johnny Depp in the critically acclaimed movie What's Eating Gilbert Grape, playing the developmentally challenged son of Darlene Cates. On Tuesday, DiCaprio shared a tribute to his on-screen mom. Cates passed away in her sleep over the weekend at age 69, PEOPLE reports.

"Darlene was the best acting mom I ever had the privilege of working alongside," DiCaprio wrote of Cates. "Her endearing personality and incredible talent will live on in the memories of those who knew her, and those who loved her work. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time," DiCaprio added in his post.

His appearance on What's Eating Gilbert Grape would launch DiCaprio's career into the realm of serious acting, garnering him his first Oscar nomination. (Of course, it wasn't until 2016 that he finally won the coveted prize for his performance in The Revenant.) Before Grape, he had popped up on sitcoms like Growing Pains and Parenthood. His onscreen dad for Growing Pains, Alan Thicke, also recently passed away; DiCaprio honored him with a thoughtful tribute on Facebook as well.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME