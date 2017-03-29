The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

We Should Educate Incarcerated Juveniles

1. We should educate incarcerated juveniles.

By Kristyn Lue at New America

2. ‘Verbal autopsies’ can reveal how people die in the developing world.

By Brian Mastroianni at CBS News

3. Here’s how some colleges are quietly helping undocumented students.

By Timothy Pratt in the Hechinger Report

4. We should let robots steal our emotional labor (along with the burnout).

By Meeri Kim in How We Get To Next

5. This is what Trump and Republicans can learn from Nelson Mandela.

By Mohamed A. El-Erian in Bloomberg View

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.