Innovation

We Should Educate Incarcerated Juveniles

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We should educate incarcerated juveniles.

By Kristyn Lue at New America

2. ‘Verbal autopsies’ can reveal how people die in the developing world.

By Brian Mastroianni at CBS News

3. Here’s how some colleges are quietly helping undocumented students.

By Timothy Pratt in the Hechinger Report

4. We should let robots steal our emotional labor (along with the burnout).

By Meeri Kim in How We Get To Next

5. This is what Trump and Republicans can learn from Nelson Mandela.

By Mohamed A. El-Erian in Bloomberg View

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
