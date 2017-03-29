Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
technologyTeenagers Already Know the Key to Protect Your Privacy
Notebook/laptop with video cam masked adhesive plaster
BooksThese Found Vintage Snapshots Are a Testament to Americans' Love of Their Cars
Anonymous snapshot from the book American Dream, curated by Sylvie Meunier and Patrick Tourneboeuf—Les instantanés ordinaires.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Britain’s Brexit Notice, Devin Nunes and Maxine Waters
Devin Nunes
climate changeTrump’s Pro-Coal Orders Are Doomed to Fail
USA, police car with lights on
USA, police car with lights on Getty Images/Westend61
Bizarre

Driver Who Ran Out of Gas Stole a Squad Car and Ran Out of Gas Again

Associated Press
10:06 AM ET

(TULARE, S.D.) — A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy's squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel.

Troy James is charged with felony grand theft. Officials say James called for assistance early Monday on Highway 281 near the town of Tulare, saying his car had stopped and he apparently ran out of fuel.

Sheriff Kevin Schurch tells the Aberdeen American News the responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting bizarrely. Schurch says James pushed the officer out of the squad and took off. He says James was apparently armed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and other officers joined in pursuing James. He was eventually caught about 140 miles (225 kilometers) away.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME