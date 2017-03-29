World
Search
Sign In
ThailandPhotos of Critically Endangered Indochinese Tiger Cubs Raise Hopes for Species' Survival
Thailand Tigers
CourtsAnti-Abortion Activists Who Secretly Filmed Planned Parenthood Charged With Felonies
Sandra Merritt
FranceChinese Fears Exposed in France After Police Killing Sparks Violent Protests
FRANCE-CHINA-POLICE-DEMONSTRATION
Maxine WatersMaxine Waters to Bill O'Reilly: 'I’m a Strong Black Woman and I Cannot Be Intimidated'
Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration
Theresa May signs Brexit letter to EU
British Prime Minister Theresa May signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the U.K.s intention to leave the E.U. on March 28, 2017 in London. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
United Kingdom

U.K. Set to File for E.U. Divorce, Officially Triggering Two Years to Brexit

Associated Press
2:18 AM ET

(LONDON) — Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to announce in the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon that she has invoked Article 50 of the E.U.'s key treaty, triggering a two-year countdown to Britain's exit.

At the same time, Britain's E.U. envoy, Tim Barrow, will hand-deliver a letter from May to E.U. Council President Donald Tusk.

May's office says she will tell lawmakers that the U.K. is embarking on a "momentous journey" and should unite to forge a "global Britain."

Britain and the E.U. have two years to unpick a tapestry of rules, regulations and agreements stitched over more than four decades.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME