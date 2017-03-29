British Prime Minister Theresa May signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the U.K.s intention to leave the E.U. on March 28, 2017 in London.

U.K. Set to File for E.U. Divorce, Officially Triggering Two Years to Brexit

(LONDON) — Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to announce in the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon that she has invoked Article 50 of the E.U.'s key treaty, triggering a two-year countdown to Britain's exit.

At the same time, Britain's E.U. envoy, Tim Barrow, will hand-deliver a letter from May to E.U. Council President Donald Tusk.

May's office says she will tell lawmakers that the U.K. is embarking on a "momentous journey" and should unite to forge a "global Britain."

Britain and the E.U. have two years to unpick a tapestry of rules, regulations and agreements stitched over more than four decades.