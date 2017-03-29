Politics
Search
Sign In
FranceFrench Presidential Candidate's Wife Faces Charges Over Alleged Fake Employment
France Election
AustraliaQueensland Residents Begin to Clear Up the Damage Wrought by Cyclone Debbie
Cyclone Debbie Hits Airlie Beach
White HouseWhite House Staff Won't Attend Correspondents' Dinner Out of 'Solidarity' With President Trump
Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
AfricaPresident Trump Wants to Cut Foreign Aid During the World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis
TOPSHOT-SOMALIA-CONFLICT-DROUGHT-FAMINE
Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration
Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Aaron P. Bernstein—Getty Images
Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters to Bill O'Reilly: 'I’m a Strong Black Woman and I Cannot Be Intimidated'

Joseph Hincks
Mar 28, 2017

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters hit back at Fox News host Bill O'Reilly Tuesday evening after the right-wing commentator said her hair looked like a "James Brown wig" as she delivered a political speech.

"I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined," Waters said in an interview on MSNBC's All In program with Chris Hayes.

"I’d like to say to women everywhere: don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people to intimidate you or scare you," she continued. "Be who you are, do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country."

Waters said that when a woman "stands up and speaks truth to power" there will be "attempts to put her down," before adding, "I am not going to be put down, I am not going anywhere. I am going to stay on the issues."

The long-time Democratic Calif. Representative also questioned the credibility of O'Reilly and Fox News founder Roger Ailes who, she noted, "have been sued by women" for sexual harassment.

O'Reilly's comments — which were slammed as racist and sexist on social media — came during Tuesday morning's Fox & Friends. The show's hosts aired a clip of Waters denouncing President Donald Trump in a speech, to which O'Reilly responded: “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture, it’s the same one.”

In a statement sent to TIME's Motto, O'Reilly apologized for his comments. “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school,’" he said. "Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME