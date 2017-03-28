U.S.
Crime

Muslim Family Returns Home to Find Hate Message on Wall: 'We Were In Complete Shock'

Aric Jenkins
Mar 28, 2017

After a weekend away, a Virginia family came home to find their apartment ransacked and the words "F— Muslims" scrawled across a wall.

The family reported a number of damages, including a torn up Quran, desecrated religious calligraphy, as well as missing green cards and more than $25,000 worth of gold they had received as wedding gifts, according to NBC4 Washington. Photos show the graffiti and ripped-up Quran in their Fairfax County home next to children's toys. The family's beds were also stripped and overturned.

Police are currently investigating the crime as a burglary and a bias incident, NBC reported.

"We were in complete shock. It's a dream. We're just going to open our eyes and it's all going to go away," Mahrukh, the wife and mother, who elected not to use her last name out of safety concerns, told NBC. "Especially when we saw that written on the wall and the Quran torn to pieces on the floor, and my painting just torn apart and on the floor, that was just shocking."

Hates crimes against Muslims have been on the rise since Donald Trump was elected president, with hate-related incidents in Fairfax County alone jumping from 60 to 83 between 2015 and 2016, Patch reported.

