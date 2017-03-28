Politics
Search
Sign In
societyThis Game of Thrones Wedding Theme Is Fit for a Targaryen Queen
Congress7 Things to Know About House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes
US-INTELLIGENCE-POLITICS-RUSSIA
viralMeet 'Sax Bae.' the Drake-Covering Musician Who the Internet Can't Stop Crushing On
Close-Up Of Saxophone
moviesThis Mind-Blowing Beauty and the Beast Theory May Finally Answer a Major Question
Getty Images
Mar-a-Lago Getty Images
democrats

Government Watchdog to Investigate Trump Travel Costs

Associated Press
3:38 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A government watchdog will investigate the taxpayer-funded travel costs when President Donald Trump travels to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and the security procedures surrounding those trips.

That's the word from several congressional Democrats who raised concerns and sought an inquiry by the Government Accountability Office. The lawmakers said Tuesday in a statement that the GAO has initiated a review.

The lawmakers had expressed concerns after photographs emerged of the president and his staff discussing what was believed to be national security matters in full view of diners at the resort.

The GAO said in a letter to the lawmakers that it will examine how the president's communications and classified information are secured when he's traveling, including whether a secure space exists at Mar-a-Lago.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME