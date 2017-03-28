Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MilitaryU.S. Denies Loosening Rules for Avoiding Civilian Casualties in Iraq
IRAQ-CONFLICT-MOSUL
medicineA Paralyzed Man Was Able Move His Arm With His Brain
TIME.com stock health brain
CompaniesWells Fargo Reaches $110 Million Settlement in Lawsuit Over Fake Accounts
Wells fargo Bank corporate office
Five Best IdeasNo One Knows What To Do With the International Space Station
International Space Station ISS
Tinder dating app on iphone
audioundwerbung—Getty Images
Business

Swiping Pioneer Tinder Goes Old School With a Desktop Version

Cady Lang
5:54 PM ET

In what might be a burst of nostalgic emotion, an appeal to a more mature demographic or, perhaps, to help its customers use it more circumspectly at work, Tinder announced that it will be debuting a desktop version of its popular "swipe" dating app.

In a demo video released on their website on Tuesday, Tinder demonstrated how the desktop version will work; instead of swiping on potential candidates, users will use their mouse to drag candidates to the left or the right to select them. And unlike the phone app version, chats will be available on the side so you can chat and pseudo-swipe at the same time because more screen space is beautiful, beautiful thing.

The blog post also detailed that the desktop version will save on storage space (a problem more prone to phone usage) and is currently being tested in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden.

The irony of creating a desktop version of an app wasn't lost on Tinder, which they poked some sly fun at with a video campaign that they posted on their Twitter account.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME