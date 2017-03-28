U.S.
Search
Sign In
democratsGovernment Watchdog to Investigate Trump Travel Costs
societyThis Game of Thrones Wedding Theme Is Fit for a Targaryen Queen
Congress7 Things to Know About House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes
US-INTELLIGENCE-POLITICS-RUSSIA
viralMeet 'Sax Bae.' the Drake-Covering Musician Who the Internet Can't Stop Crushing On
Close-Up Of Saxophone
Oakland Building Fire
Firefighters battle an early morning apartment fire, Mar. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.  Ben Margot—AP
California

Authorities Found a Fourth Body at the Site of Deadly Oakland Fire

Associated Press
2:49 PM ET

(OAKLAND, CALIF.) — Authorities have discovered a fourth body at a gutted Oakland residential building, where three other people died and four people were injured in a fire.

Alameda County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Tuesday the body was discovered at the 40-unit transitional housing building.

Kelly did not know the gender of the person.

Documents released by the city say officials uncovered multiple fire code violations during an inspection Friday and ordered the owner of the building to immediately fix fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

Residents complained they didn't hear alarms, feel sprinklers or see fire extinguishers as they fled the three-story building that housed some 80 recovering drug addicts and former homeless people.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME