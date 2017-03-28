Authorities Found a Fourth Body at the Site of Deadly Oakland Fire

(OAKLAND, CALIF.) — Authorities have discovered a fourth body at a gutted Oakland residential building, where three other people died and four people were injured in a fire.

Alameda County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Tuesday the body was discovered at the 40-unit transitional housing building.

Kelly did not know the gender of the person.

Documents released by the city say officials uncovered multiple fire code violations during an inspection Friday and ordered the owner of the building to immediately fix fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

Residents complained they didn't hear alarms, feel sprinklers or see fire extinguishers as they fled the three-story building that housed some 80 recovering drug addicts and former homeless people.