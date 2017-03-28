Once again, the internet has spotted a doppelgänger for everyone's favorite Oscar winner , climate change activist , and man about town , Leonardo DiCaprio. But this time, it's another (somewhat) famous face: Ray Nicholson, the 25-year-old son of iconic actor and fellow Departed star Jack Nicholson .

In the past, DiCaprio's lookalikes have ranged from an Olympic medal-winning archer to a Russian vodka ambassador to this young Swedish bartender . Meanwhile, the younger Nicholson's current claim to fame, aside from being his father's son, is as a fellow actor and assistant director . He also appears to be a committed Lakers fan, with ample photo evidence of him popping up court side at games, often alongside his dad.

The resemblance between Leo and Ray is hard to deny: over the years, Ray has rocked flowing Leo-style locks and a number of hats that we'd hazard to guess DiCaprio would approve of, given his penchant for the accessory . Ray also shares Leo's insouciant grin and deep-set, piercing eyes. Add a little scruff—as seen in the most recent snap—and he's a Leo double; peruse the gallery above to judge for yourself.

It's previously also been noted that Ray looks quite a bit like his dad in his earlier years. Which begs the question: is Leo actually Jack Nicholson's celebrity lookalike? Sharing physical traits certainly hasn't held back either actor from ascending to Hollywood's upper echelons, in any case. Maybe Ray will be next.