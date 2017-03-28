Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
AutosFord Is Investing $1.2 Billion in U.S. Factories. Find Out Where Your Car Was Made
Ford Motor Co. Makes Announcement At Assembly Plant
BooksSanta Is a Gay Man in an Interracial Relationship in This New Picture Book
An upcoming book called "Santa's Husband" depicts Santa as a gay man in an interracial relationship.
GadgetsYou Can Get a $50 Discount On An Amazon Kindle Right Now
iPad, iPhone And Kindle Lifestyle Shoot
democratsGovernment Watchdog to Investigate Trump Travel Costs
nicholson-dicaprio
VIEW GALLERY | 9 PHOTOS
Kevork S. Djansezian, Noel Vasquez—Getty Images
nicholson-dicaprio
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Apollo in the Hamptons 2015
Kevork S. Djansezian, Noel Vasquez—Getty Images
1 of 9
celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Lookalike Is Actually Jack Nicholson's Son

Raisa Bruner
2:40 PM ET

Once again, the internet has spotted a doppelgänger for everyone's favorite Oscar winner, climate change activist, and man about town, Leonardo DiCaprio. But this time, it's another (somewhat) famous face: Ray Nicholson, the 25-year-old son of iconic actor and fellow Departed star Jack Nicholson.

In the past, DiCaprio's lookalikes have ranged from an Olympic medal-winning archer to a Russian vodka ambassador to this young Swedish bartender. Meanwhile, the younger Nicholson's current claim to fame, aside from being his father's son, is as a fellow actor and assistant director. He also appears to be a committed Lakers fan, with ample photo evidence of him popping up court side at games, often alongside his dad.

The resemblance between Leo and Ray is hard to deny: over the years, Ray has rocked flowing Leo-style locks and a number of hats that we'd hazard to guess DiCaprio would approve of, given his penchant for the accessory. Ray also shares Leo's insouciant grin and deep-set, piercing eyes. Add a little scruff—as seen in the most recent snap—and he's a Leo double; peruse the gallery above to judge for yourself.

It's previously also been noted that Ray looks quite a bit like his dad in his earlier years. Which begs the question: is Leo actually Jack Nicholson's celebrity lookalike? Sharing physical traits certainly hasn't held back either actor from ascending to Hollywood's upper echelons, in any case. Maybe Ray will be next.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME