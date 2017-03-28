Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ReligionAnti-Muslim U.S. Policy Helps ISIS With Its Goal
celebritiesWill Smith and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Cast Reunion Will Turn Your Life Upside Down
Will Smith poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the European premiere of Collateral Beauty in London on December 15, 2016.
Diet/Nutrition8 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Eat Sugar
tasty colorful donuts
ScotlandScottish Lawmakers Just Voted to Hold Another Independence Referendum
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), speaks during the Institute of Directors (IoD) Annual Convention 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., on Sept. 27, 2016. Sturgeon said a second referendum on independence from the U.K. remains a possibility if Scotland can't stay in the European Union single market after Brexit.
Cybernetic and human hands pointing to each other
Cybernetic robot hand and child's hand point toward each other. Coneyl Jay—Getty Images
viral

Video of a Tiny Girl Who Thinks a Water Heater Is a Lovable Robot Goes Viral

Kate Samuelson
2:04 PM ET

Every now and again a video will come along that will warm your heart - and that is exactly what Rayna and the "robot" have done.

In a 24-second viral YouTube clip, which has garnered more than 600,000 views since it was posted Monday, an adorable child mistakes a water heater for a robot. The footage shows tiny Rayna attempting to communicate with the machine she wrongly assumes is an android, as she waves and at one point even hugs the inanimate object, without eliciting any response.

Rayna repeats "hi, wobot" and even "I wuv you, wobot," as she desperately tries to form some kind of connection.

People have taken to social media to express how much they loved the clip, with one even suggesting that Rayna is correct and in fact the water heater is a "lonely, broken robot."

Watch the cute clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME