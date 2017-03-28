Every now and again a video will come along that will warm your heart - and that is exactly what Rayna and the " robot " have done.

In a 24-second viral YouTube clip, which has garnered more than 600,000 views since it was posted Monday, an adorable child mistakes a water heater for a robot. The footage shows tiny Rayna attempting to communicate with the machine she wrongly assumes is an android, as she waves and at one point even hugs the inanimate object, without eliciting any response.

Rayna repeats "hi, wobot" and even "I wuv you, wobot," as she desperately tries to form some kind of connection.

People have taken to social media to express how much they loved the clip, with one even suggesting that Rayna is correct and in fact the water heater is a "lonely, broken robot."

@bentolmachoff @iboudreau Maybe she's right and we're wrong, and it's a lonely, broken, robot everyone else thinks is a water heater - scribblemethis (@scribblemethis) March 27, 2017

@mekosoff this was good for my weary soul, thank u - Abby Norman (@abbymnorman) March 27, 2017

Watch the cute clip below.