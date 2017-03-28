Newsfeed
Video of a Tiny Girl Who Thinks a Water Heater Is a Lovable Robot Goes Viral

Kate Samuelson
2:04 PM ET

Every now and again a video will come along that will warm your heart - and that is exactly what Rayna and the "robot" have done.

In a 24-second viral YouTube clip, which has garnered more than 600,000 views since it was posted Monday, an adorable child mistakes a water heater for a robot. The footage shows tiny Rayna attempting to communicate with the machine she wrongly assumes is an android, as she waves and at one point even hugs the inanimate object, without eliciting any response.

Rayna repeats "hi, wobot" and even "I wuv you, wobot," as she desperately tries to form some kind of connection.

People have taken to social media to express how much they loved the clip, with one even suggesting that Rayna is correct and in fact the water heater is a "lonely, broken robot."

