Rihanna receives the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre on February 28, 2017 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta—Getty Images

Rihanna Will Be Honored at Parsons School of Design Benefit Like the Icon She Is

Superstar singer Rihanna will be honored at this year's Parsons School of Design Benefit, along with the clothing designer Eileen Fisher and the Neiman Marcus Group .

The ceremony, which will take place at the New York City event venue Pier 60 on May 22, is the 69th Parsons benefit, an annual event which honors members of the design and performance community while showcasing new talent and raising scholarship funds to support students at the university, The New School.

Last year, those honored at the 68th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala included fashion icon Donna Karan, art curator and philanthropist Beth Rudin DeWoody, Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker and entrepreneur and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington.

In a statement released to The Cut , Rihanna described being presented with the honor as "a thrill." She added: "I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school.”

The Umbrella singer has been receiving her fair share of honors; in February, she was awarded the prestigious 2017 Humanitarian of the Year honor by the Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations.