President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to roll back key environmental regulations that were established under the Obama Administration.

The White House has touted the executive order as a way to promote "energy independence." White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the order is aimed at reducing "unnecessary regulatory obstacles that restrict the responsible use of domestic energy resources."

Part of the order will target environmental measures that had aimed to combat climate change, including the Clean Power Plan , which called for a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions from power plants by 2030.

