Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Environmental Regulations
President Trump Signs Bills That Nullify Measures Put In Place During Obama Presidency
Video GamesThere's a New Nintendo Switch Update Out
PoliticsCould the Government Shut Down?
Capitol
EntertainmentApparently, Drake Was a Background Singer on Nelly Furtado's Tour
Prince Royce, Nelly Furtado And Jack Savoretti Visit "Extra"
Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Going Dark with FBI Director
Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Going Dark and data encryption in Washington, USA on JULY 8, 2015.  Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
Congress

The White House Sought to Stop Sally Yates From Testifying Before Congress on Russia

Mahita Gajanan
11:52 AM ET

The White House sought to block former deputy attorney general Sally Yates from testifying before Congress in the House investigation of ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian officials.

The Justice Department informed Yates last week that the Trump Administration wanted to bar her possible testimony because it considers the topic "likely covered by the presidential communications privilege and possibly the deliberative process privilege," according to letters obtained by the Washington Post.

Yates was set to testify along with other former intelligence officials before the House Intelligence Committee in a hearing scheduled for Tuesday that was abruptly canceled by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes. Yates, an Obama appointee who served as acting attorney general during the start of Trump's presidency, was fired by the President in January after ordering Justice Department lawyers not to defend his initial immigration ban.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat of the committee, said that the panel was aware that Yates sought permission to testify from the White House.

"Whether the White House's desire to avoid a public claim of executive privilege to keep her from providing the full truth on what happened contributed to the decision to cancel todays' hearing, we do not know" Schiff said in a statement.

Schiff said Yates would have testified about the events leading up to the firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was ousted following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about his contacts with Russia.

A White House statement called the Post's report "false."

"The White House has taken no action to prevent Sally Yates from testifying and the Department of Justice specifically told her that it would not stop her and to suggest otherwise is completely irresponsible," the White House said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME