Rihanna speaks after receiving the Harvard Humanitarian of the Year at the Sanders Theater in Cambridge, MA on Feb. 28, 2017. Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This Woman Says Her Shadow Looks Just Like Rihanna and the Internet Is Loving It

What do you do when you realize your shadow resembles one of the most fabulous music icons of all time? Post a photo of it on the Internet of course.

After Twitter user leilani shared a throwback selfie Sunday showing off her silhouette's uncanny resemblance to Rihanna , the picture quickly began to go viral, garnering more than 95 thousand retweets and 322 thousand likes in less than two days.

But while many were just in awe of the photo, some couldn't help but ask the important questions. "What if Rihanna's shadow looks like you?," one deep thinker responded .

Tb to when I was high and noticed my shadow looked like Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Szikxu5Ipc - leilani🌻 (@baelaani) March 26, 2017

@baelaani u sure you not rihanna sis cuz pic.twitter.com/DPFE78P5Tf - tsnmi mami. (@thelifeoflia) March 27, 2017

shadow enthusiast twitter: pls explain this https://t.co/KziRZtXAA0 - audrey-wan kenobi 👑 (@hipstrparamedic) March 27, 2017

@FIirtationship she looks like Rihanna while I'm out here and my shadow looks like the wicked witch of the west pic.twitter.com/n00kkvgV4g - Emily Wade (@wademily) March 27, 2017