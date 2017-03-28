Ford Motor Co. signage is displayed outside the the company's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015.

Ford Is Investing $1.2 Billion in U.S. Factories. Find Out Where Your Car Was Made

Ford Motor announced Tuesday that it will invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan plants to create or retain 130 jobs — a move hailed by President Trump , who has been pushing car manufacturers to build and hire in the U.S.

Shortly before Ford's announcement, Trump tweeted , "Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!"

But even with car companies' recent investments in the U.S., all automakers except Tesla assemble some of their U.S.-sold cars abroad. And even vehicles built domestically still contain international parts, making it difficult to determine how "American" a vehicle is. Take the 2017 Ford Focus, which is built in the U.S. but only gets 40% of its parts from the U.S. and Canada, according to federal data.

See where your car comes from below:

Ford's Michigan investment contrasts with the company's previous plans to invest $1.6 billion in a Mexican assembly plant. CEO Mark Fields said in January that he scrapped the Mexico plans in part because of the President-elect's proposal to reform corporate tax policy, though market changes were a major factor.

Ford makes 36% of its U.S.-sold cars abroad, according to a TIME analysis . Five U.S.-based automakers produce more of their cars domestically: Tesla, Jeep, Cadillac, Dodge and GMC.

Out of 17.5 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2015, about 65% were produced in the U.S.