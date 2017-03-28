Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
toxinsLead Exposure In Childhood May Lower IQ Later On
Blood sample in vial, against white background, close-up
CancerWhat You Need to Know About Vitamin D and Cancer
Vitamin D capsules
SoccerLionel Messi Banned From World Cup Qualifiers for Insulting Referee
International Champions Cup 2016 - Leicester City v Barcelona
arts and craftsCrayola Is Retiring a Color from Its 24-crayon Box for the First Time in 100 Years
The MOMS &amp; New York Family Magazine Cover Party
30 Rock - Season 7
"Unwindulax" Episode 704 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy. NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
celebrities

Alec Baldwin on the Meeting His Comedy Soul Mate Tina Fey: 'I Fell in Love'

Raisa Bruner
11:07 AM ET

Alec Baldwin's working relationship with 30 Rock producer, writer, actor, and comedy queen Tina Fey is one of the great platonic love stories of TV comedy. But according to a new cover story in Vanity Fair, Baldwin didn't always feel just friendly towards Fey. In fact, when he first met her at an SNL rehearsal, it was more like love at first sight.

"When I first met Tina Fey—beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say—I had the same reaction that I’m sure many men and women have: I fell in love," he explains in the piece, which is excerpted from his book, Nevertheless: A Memoir. But when he asked an SNL coordinator if Fey was "single," but he was woefully disappointed.

"She pointed to a man sitting along the wall. Or maybe he was standing? This was Jeff Richmond, Tina’s husband. Jeff is diminutive. Tina describes him as 'travel-size.' When I saw him, I thought, What’s she doing with him?" Baldwin later came to respect Richmond and understand their relationship, although it took him a few years.

And it turns out Fey isn't the only leading lady in comedy Baldwin's had a big crush on. The other: Will and Grace's Megan Mullally.

"I have always been madly in love with Megan Mullally," he dishes. "Megan is such an original in terms of her timing, her warmth, and her mixture of insanity and sexiness... But with her high-pitched voice and loopy delivery, I’ve always found Megan irresistible."

Baldwin is also cautious about calling himself a comedian. "If people think I can say a line in a way that gets a laugh, I’ll take it. But I’m not funny. The SNL writers are funny. Tina Fey is funny. Conan O’Brien is funny. You’re only funny if you can write the material. What I do is acting," he writes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME