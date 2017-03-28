Before Aubrey Drake Graham was universally acknowledged as the 6 god , apparently he used his talents to support a fellow Toronto artist: Nelly Furtado .

In an interview with Nylon , Furtado revealed that Toronto's self-appointed ambassador was once a background vocalist on her Loose tour.

During a lively discussion of Furtado's 20-plus years representing Toronto's urban music scene, the interviewer jokes that Drake should know that "Nelly did it first," which leads to Furtado sharing her own Drizzy anecdote.

" Drake knows," she said, referring to the Toronto music scene. "Actually, he was on the tour for Loose . He did background vocals for Socrates, my opening act."

" Started From the Bottom " has a whole new meaning now.