Five Best Ideas

No One Knows What To Do With the International Space Station

The Aspen Institute
5:30 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. No one knows what to do with the International Space Station.

By Sara Chodosh in Popular Science

2. A brain scan might help doctors choose between medicine or therapy for patients with depression.

By Emory University

3. Education is changing. It’s time that testing changed too.

By Esther Care and Alvin Vista in Stanford Social Innovation Review

4. Here’s an easy way to give your kids a head start against diabetes and heart disease.

By Marguerite Beck at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

5. These six elements unlock innovation in almost any organization.

By Katherine Schwab in Fast Company

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
