LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Nancy Cartwright attends "The Simpsons" Unveiling Of Bart Simpson's "Bartman" Character Sculpture School of Cinematic Arts on May 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/FilmMagic) Alison Buck—FilmMagic

Bart Simpson has long been a favorite character of young Simpsons fans, but many of them may not know who the voice of the cartoon troublemaker actually belongs to. So when Nancy Cartwright — who has played Bart since the show began — decided to reveal herself to a lucky teen, it should come as no surprise that he pretty much lost his mind.

In a clip that recently went viral, Cartwright spends some time chatting with the 13-year-old — who is selling candy bars for a fundraiser — before doing an "impression" of Bart for him. When he finally realizes who he's speaking to, his reaction is absolutely priceless.

Watch the video below.