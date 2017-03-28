Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ScotlandScottish Lawmakers Just Voted to Hold Another Independence Referendum
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), speaks during the Institute of Directors (IoD) Annual Convention 2016 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., on Sept. 27, 2016. Sturgeon said a second referendum on independence from the U.K. remains a possibility if Scotland can't stay in the European Union single market after Brexit.
White HousePresident Trump Wants $3 Billion for a Border Wall. Here's What He'd Cut to Pay For It
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands for a photograph while keeping watch along the U.S. and Mexico border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Criminal JusticeFormer Warden: Arkansas Execution Rush Is Dangerous and Risky
SAN QUENTIN, CALIFORNIA SEPTEMBER 21, 2010Press Information Officer Lt. Sam Robinson is reflected
White HousePackage-Carrying Man Detained Near White House After Making Suspicious Comment to Secret Service
Exterior Of White House Against Sky In City
"The Simpsons" Unveiling Of Bart Simpson's "Bartman" Character Sculpture
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Nancy Cartwright attends "The Simpsons" Unveiling Of Bart Simpson's "Bartman" Character Sculpture School of Cinematic Arts on May 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/FilmMagic) Alison Buck—FilmMagic
viral

Watch This Teen's Priceless Reaction to Meeting the Voice of Bart Simpson

Megan McCluskey
11:21 AM ET

Bart Simpson has long been a favorite character of young Simpsons fans, but many of them may not know who the voice of the cartoon troublemaker actually belongs to. So when Nancy Cartwright — who has played Bart since the show began — decided to reveal herself to a lucky teen, it should come as no surprise that he pretty much lost his mind.

In a clip that recently went viral, Cartwright spends some time chatting with the 13-year-old — who is selling candy bars for a fundraiser — before doing an "impression" of Bart for him. When he finally realizes who he's speaking to, his reaction is absolutely priceless.

Watch the video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME