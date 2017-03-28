Following his debut in Captain America: Civil War , Tom Holland's Spider-Man has returned home to Aunt May to explore his identity as a "friendly neighborhood" superhero in a new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming .

Holland's fresh and youthful Peter Parker is under the guidance of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man), who appears frequently in the trailer to advise the young superhero as he looks toward his web-flinging future. The trailer also features the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, whose arrival on the scene forces Spider-Man to worry about more than the wrinkles in his Spidey suit.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7.