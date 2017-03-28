World
Search
Sign In
MusicEnglish Woman Loves Ed Sheeran Song So Much That It Landed Her in Jail
Latitude Festival - Day 2
White HousePresident Trump Touts 'Big Announcement' From Ford
Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University
White HousePressure Mounts for House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to Recuse Himself From Russia Probe
Neil Gorsuch,Davin Nunes
BooksThe Incredible Journey of Thousands of Lost Robert Capa Negatives
SPAIN. Córdoba front. Early September, 1936. Death of a loyalist militiaman.
South Korea

Bones Found Near South Korea Ferry Wreckage Were From Animals, Not Humans, Government Says

Kim Tong-Hyung / Associated Press
9:22 AM ET

(SEOUL) — Bones found near the wreckage of a South Korean ferry belonged to animals, not missing passengers from the ship's 2014 sinking in which 304 people died, the government announced Tuesday.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries had earlier said salvage crews found bones measuring 4 to 18 centimeters (1.5 to 7 inches) that were likely to be the remains of one or more of the nine missing passengers.

But after inspecting the bones, investigators from the National Forensic Service concluded that they were from unidentified animals, not humans.

The discovery of the presumed human bones had triggered an angry reaction from the missing victims' relatives, who criticized the government's salvage operation as poorly planned and questioned whether other remains might have gotten lost while workers raised the sunken ship last week. The ministry also said shoes and other items believed to be from the missing victims were found.

Workers have just completed a massive operation to lift the corroding 6,800-ton Sewol from the sea, and recovering the remains of the missing victims would put the country a step closer to finding closure to one its deadliest maritime disasters.
The bones were found near a beam beneath the front side of the ferry, which had been loaded onto a heavy lift transport vessel that will carry it to port.

A total of 304 people died in the disaster. Rescue workers recovered the bodies of 295 people — most of them students on a high school trip — before the government ended underwater searches in November 2014, seven months after the ship sank.
Crews on the transport vessel have drilled dozens of holes in the ferry in an effort to empty it of water and fuel before it's ready to be transported to a port in the city of Mokpo. Relatives had expressed concern that remains of the missing victims could slip out through the holes and get lost.

Earlier Tuesday, relatives of the missing passengers participated in an emotional memorial service on a boat near the transport vessel, with representatives of Catholic and Protestant churches and Buddhists delivering prayers wishing for the remains of the nine to be recovered.
Relatives threw into the sea yellow roses, a color that has become the symbol of their suffering, and watched from afar as crews on the transport vessel continued to empty the ferry of water and fuel.

"The ship has come up, but not the nine people inside it," Lee Geum-hee, the mother of a missing schoolgirl, told a television crew. "Please don't forget there are people inside the dirty, rusty and smelly wreckage. ... Please do the best and let us bring them back home."

Once the ferry reaches the port in Mokpo, investigators will spend about a month cleaning it and evaluating it for safety. They will then begin to search the vessel for the remains of the missing victims and look for clues that could further illuminate the cause of the sinking, which has been blamed on overloaded cargo, improper storage and other negligence.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME