Ed Sheeran performs on day 2 of Latitude Festival at Henham Park Estate on July 17, 2015 in Southwold, England. Dave J Hogan—Getty Images

English Woman Loves Ed Sheeran Song So Much That It Landed Her in Jail

An English woman was jailed after playing an Ed Sheeran song on repeat at a high volume.

Sonia Bryce, of Willenhall, played Sheeran's hit song "Shape of You" nonstop for about half an hour, prompting complaints from neighbors.

Bryce had previously been arrested for breaching a court order from her landlords that banned her from making too much noise, British channel ITV reported . This time, playing the English pop star's new hit on a loop landed Bryce an 8-week jail sentence.

"You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have," the judge told Bryce, according to ITV.