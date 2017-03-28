English Woman Loves Ed Sheeran Song So Much That It Landed Her in Jail

An English woman was jailed after playing an Ed Sheeran song on repeat at a high volume.
Sonia Bryce, of Willenhall, played Sheeran's hit song "Shape of You" nonstop for about half an hour, prompting complaints from neighbors.
Bryce had previously been arrested for breaching a court order from her landlords that banned her from making too much noise, British channel ITV reported. This time, playing the English pop star's new hit on a loop landed Bryce an 8-week jail sentence.
"You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have," the judge told Bryce, according to ITV.