Jimmy Fallon Has a Few Ideas for President Trump’s Next Book

Jimmy Fallon has imagined a series of books written by President Donald Trump based on classics.

Fallon criticized Trump for not taking any responsibility for the health care bill being pulled during Monday's The Tonight Show and offered up a few new book ideas for the president "based on his experience."

Fallon then introduced a number of titles including How to Lose Friends & Influence No One , The Giving Up Tree , To Kill a Healthcare Bill , and Oh, the Places You’ll Golf — complete with specially designed covers.

Digs about Trump didn't end there though. Fallon then took a satirical look at the president's upcoming schedule.

"On April 7, Trump will blame the Democrats for his failure to pass a kidney stone," he said. "On April 18, Trump will file his tax returns by placing them in an industrial shredder. On April 27, Trump will be called to testify in the Russia investigation. On April 28, Trump will panic and try to flee to Mexico, but get caught when he can't get past his own wall."