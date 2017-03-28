MusicEnglish Woman Loves Ed Sheeran Song So Much That It Landed Her in Jail
Latitude Festival - Day 2
South KoreaBones Found Near South Korea Ferry Wreckage Were From Animals, Not Humans, Government Says
South Korea Ferry Salvage Memorial Service
White HousePresident Trump Touts 'Big Announcement' From Ford
Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University
White HousePressure Mounts for House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to Recuse Himself From Russia Probe
Neil Gorsuch,Davin Nunes
Television

Seth Meyers Calls President Trump’s Art of the Deal a 'Complete Sham'

Mahita Gajanan
8:39 AM ET

Seth Meyers called President Trump's so-called deal-making skills a "complete sham" while slamming the failure of his health care bill on Monday.

"Health care was the first test of Trump's supposed deal-making skills and it went up in flames," Meyers said during his Late Night segment A Closer Look.

Trump's team has excused the president's inability to get a deal through by blaming the "broken" system in Washington — something Meyers wasn't buying since Trump bragged about his knowledge of the system on the campaign trail.

Meyers pointed out that Trump and his team are now "trying to claim that he never promised to replace Obamacare quickly."

"In fact, Trump seems to be looking for literally anyone else to take the blame for the collapse of the healthcare bill he enthusiastically supported," Meyers said.

Watch the segment above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME