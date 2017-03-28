Seth Meyers Calls President Trump’s Art of the Deal a 'Complete Sham'

Seth Meyers called President Trump's so-called deal-making skills a "complete sham" while slamming the failure of his health care bill on Monday.

"Health care was the first test of Trump's supposed deal-making skills and it went up in flames," Meyers said during his Late Night segment A Closer Look.

Trump's team has excused the president's inability to get a deal through by blaming the "broken" system in Washington — something Meyers wasn't buying since Trump bragged about his knowledge of the system on the campaign trail.

Meyers pointed out that Trump and his team are now "trying to claim that he never promised to replace Obamacare quickly."

"In fact, Trump seems to be looking for literally anyone else to take the blame for the collapse of the healthcare bill he enthusiastically supported," Meyers said.

