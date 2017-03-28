In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo.

In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Fort Collins Police Department—AP

Man Arrested After Rocks and Bible Thrown Through Glass at Colorado Mosque

A man suspected of vandalizing a mosque in Fort Collins, Colo. was arrested Monday.

Joseph Scott Giaquinto, 35, was identified as the suspect in the case, after security footage showed a man attempting to break into the Islamic Center of Fort Collins on Sunday morning, the Coloradoan reported , citing Fort Collins Police Services.

Police said the suspect threw large rocks through the center's glass doors, leaving shards of glass covering the prayer room floor. A Bible also appeared to have been thrown through the broken glass, investigators said.

About 1,000 people gathered at the Islamic Center on Sunday night in a rally of support.

Giaquinto, who served as a combat medic in the Army, was arrested Monday on suspicion of several charges, including a crime motivated by bias, criminal mischief and trespassing, the Coloradoan reported .

His father, Michael Giaquinto, said he didn’t think his son was responsible for the attack.

"No matter what we find out happened, my son is a good man," he told the Coloradoan . "He served his country well. Even if he was involved, and I'm not saying he was, it would just indicate that he was in a kind of a bad place."