World
Search
Sign In
TelevisionStephen Colbert Mocks Jared Kushner's 'Bureau of Obvious Nepotism'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
North KoreaNorth Korea Has Carried Out Another Rocket Engine Test, U.S. Officials Say
TOPSHOT-NKOREA-MILITARY-NUCLEAR-MISSILE
climate changePresident Trump Will Sign Executive Order Rolling Back Obama-Era Environmental Regulations
President Trump Signs Bills That Nullify Measures Put In Place During Obama Presidency
AustraliaResidents Told to Stay Indoors as Powerful Cyclone Debbie Makes Landfall in Australia's Northeast
Strong wind and rain from Cyclone Debbie is seen effecting trees at Airlie Beach, located south of the northern Australian city of Townsville
South Africa Obit Ahmed Kathrada
In this Dec. 15, 2013 file photo, anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada in Qunu, South Africa.  Odd Andersen—AP
South Africa

South African Anti-Apartheid Leader Ahmed Kathrada Has Died Age 87

Stuart Graham / AP
2:39 AM ET

(JOHANNESBURG) — Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, who spent 26 years in jail—many of them alongside Nelson Mandela—for acts of sabotage against South Africa's previous white minority government, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. He was 87 years old.

Kathrada died after being admitted to hospital with blood clotting in his brain earlier in March.

"Kathy was an inspiration to millions in different parts of the world," Neeshan Balton, the chief executive of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said in a statement. "This is great loss to the ANC (the African National Congress, South Africa's ruling party), the broader liberation movement and South Africa as a whole."

Tributes poured in for Kathrada, who was released from prison in October 1989 at the age of 60.

"Comrade Kathy was a gentle, humane and humble soul. He was a determined revolutionary who gave his entire life to the liberation struggle in our country," said Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Kathrada was born on August 21, 1929, to Indian immigrant parents in a small town in northwestern South Africa.

He was arrested on the outskirts of Johannesburg in July, 1963 when the police swooped on Liliesleaf Farm in the suburb or Rivonia, where he was meeting with others "banned" by the apartheid government.

Their arrest led to the Rivonia trial in which eight accused, including Mandela, were sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labor.

After his release from prison, Kathrada was a member of parliament and he married anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan, who herself had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for high treason against the apartheid government in 1982.

Recently Kathrada was a vocal critic of scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma and the African National Congress government.

In April last year Kathrada called on Zuma to resign after South Africa's highest court found that Zuma had violated his oath of office by refusing to pay back public money spent on upgrading his rural home.

"I know that if I were in the president's shoes, I would step down with immediate effect," he said. "I believe that is what would help the country to find its way out of a path that it never imagined it would be on, but one that it must move out of soon."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME