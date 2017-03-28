Stephen Colbert Mocks Jared Kushner's 'Bureau of Obvious Nepotism'

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 28, 2017.

Stephen Colbert doesn't have very high hopes for Jared Kushner's position in the White House.

On Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , the host mocked the assignment for President Donald Trump's son-in-law, calling his new team "the Bureau of Obvious Nepotism."

"The White House just announced that Trump son-in-law and leader of the preppy camp across the lake, Jared Kushner, will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government," said Colbert. "And the government desperately needs overhaul. I mean, somebody keeps putting totally unqualified people in charge of really important stuff.”

Kushner will oversee the Office of American Innovation, which Colbert joked was “vague, but still better than the original title, the Bureau of Obvious Nepotism.”

The team, Colbert reported, will attempt to “fix government with business ideas. And you know he’s got great business ideas, like being born into a wealthy real estate family … or marrying into a wealthy real estate family. Why hasn’t the government tried that?”

The new team, according to Kushner, “will be run like a great American company."

"And if they can’t do that, run it like a Trump company,” Colbert joked.

