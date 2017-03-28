Two Men Tried to Use a Dog to Smuggle Heroin Into New York

Two New York men were arrested and charged with drug possession and conspiracy for hiding 22 pounds of heroin in the crate of a dog flying into John F. Kennedy airport from Puerto Rico, authorities said Monday.

"It’s alleged that man’s best friend was used in an attempt to smuggle drugs into the city," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said .

The monetary value of the drugs, Brown said in a release, could total over $1 million.

If convicted, the men, who the District Attorney's office identified as 27-year-old Carlos Beancourt-Morales and 35-year-old Samuel Seabrooks, could face as many as twenty years in prison.

The dog, who was not named in the release and only identified by the District Attorney as a "cream colored shepherd type," was given to the ASPCA.