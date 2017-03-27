U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressDevin Nunes' Visit to the White House Clouds the Russia Investigation
Devin Nunes, a Republican from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, walks through Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 24, 2017.
stocksThe Stock Market Barely Recovered After Losses From the GOP's Health Care Failure
Traders are reflected in signage while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 27, 2017.
MichiganFlint Just Reached a Deal to Replace at Least 18,000 Home Water Lines
flint water crisis cdc
StyleHow Leggings Became the Most Controversial Pants
Traveler with backpack on the road
New York Police Department detectives escort James Harris Jackson, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, from the Manhattan South Precinct on March 22, 2017 in New York.
New York Police Department detectives escort James Harris Jackson, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, from the Manhattan South Precinct on March 22, 2017 in New York. James Keivom—NY Daily News/Getty Images
Crime

White Supremacist James Jackson Says He Killed a Black Man to Deter Interracial Relationships

null
6:03 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — A white racist accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old stranger on a Manhattan street because he was black says he'd intended it as "a practice run" in a mission to deter interracial relationships.

James Harris Jackson, 28, spoke with a reporter for the Daily News at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex.

He said he envisioned a white woman thinking: "Well, if that guy feels so strongly about it, maybe I shouldn't do it."

The victim, Timothy Caughman, who was remembered as a gentleman and a good neighbor, was alone and collecting bottles for recycling last week when he was attacked from behind with a sword. He staggered, bleeding, into a police station and later died at a hospital.

Jackson was in court Monday, as prosecutors charged him with murder as an act of terrorism in addition to the murder as a hate crime charge he'd already been facing. Jackson did not speak, and his attorney had no comment.

Childhood friends of Caughman, who grew up in Queens, attended the hearing and said he was a kind man who didn't deserve the brutality.

"Tim Caughman did not deserve to die like that," said Portia Clark. "Nobody does. I mean, come on, we're black, white, yellow, brown — that's ridiculous. We're trying to get along."

Carl Nimmons wept outside court after seeing Jackson. "It really hurt me to see that man, because I can't do nothing about it. I don't have the power to do anything about it," he said.

In the interview, Jackson said in retrospect, he would rather have killed "a young thug" or "a successful older black man with blondes ... people you see in Midtown. These younger guys that put white girls on the wrong path."

He complained that on television, "it's like every other commercial in the past few years has a mixed-race couple in it."

"The white race is being eroded. ... No one cares about you. The Chinese don't care about you, the blacks don't care about you," he said.

Jackson, who was raised in what was described as a churchgoing, liberal family in a Baltimore suburb, said his ideal society is "1950s America."

Jackson was in the Army from 2009 to 2012 and worked as an intelligence analyst, the Army said. Deployed in Afghanistan in 2010-11, he earned several medals and attained the rank of specialist.

The military training, Jackson said, helped him plan the bloodshed.

"I had been thinking about it for a long time, for the past couple of years," he said. "I figured I would end up getting shot by police, kill myself, or end up in jail."

He is charged with murder as a hate crime.

His attorney, Sam Talkin, has said if the allegations are anywhere close to being true, "then we're going to address the obvious psychological issues that are present in this case."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME