viral

Dad's Punishment for His Son's Bad Grades Was Very Public and Hilarious

Cady Lang
4:30 PM ET

While getting bad grades usually mean consequences of some kind, one resourceful father knew what would really drive home the lesson that school matters.

An NBA fan showed up to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Friday night with a sign that hilariously called out his son Thomas' less than stellar academics and suggesting that if he gets his "grades up, next time you'll be here."

The trolling approach to parenting didn't stop there, however — this NBA dad also showed up to the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Sunday night, with another sign captured by ESPN that emphasized that his son should be a "student, then athlete."

This dad is the real MVP.

Follow TIME