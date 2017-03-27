Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
stocksThe Stock Market Barely Recovered After Losses From the GOP's Health Care Failure
Traders are reflected in signage while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 27, 2017.
MichiganFlint Just Reached a Deal to Replace at Least 18,000 Home Water Lines
flint water crisis cdc
StyleHow Leggings Became the Most Controversial Pants
Traveler with backpack on the road
incarcerationThis Incredible Dance Portrays the Impact of Mass Incarceration on African-American Families
Green Day In Concert - New York, NY
Guitarist Jason White (L) and guitarist/ vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong of the rock band Green Day perform at Irving Plaza on September 15, 2012 in New York City.  Matthew Eisman—Getty Images
celebrities

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on Trump: the 'Harry Potter Generation' Will Defeat Evil

Raisa Bruner
4:13 PM ET

Green Day—the punk rockers who brought us 2004's American Idiot and the more recent politically-charged Revolution Radio—have never shied away from taking a rebellious approach to the U.S. social and political landscape. But in a new backstage interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared a somewhat more optimistic worldview. Although, at first, Armstrong did not mince words when it came to the current administration.

"Bush, as far as I'm concerned, is a war criminal," Armstrong reflected on the era in which the band wrote American Idiot. "With Trump, we have no idea. Right now it's just a freak show."

When asked about his kids' futures (Armstrong is father to two aspiring musician sons), he said he looks at them as the "Harry Potter Generation," referring to J.K. Rowling's ubiquitous, popular magical universe and its built-in lessons in morality and resilience.

"There's a sense of justice about that, in beating Voldemort," he explained of the story's ultimate narrative arc of overcoming the villain. "It's a classic tale of good versus evil. To have a role model like Harry Potter that says you can defeat evil, but still be a complicated human being. That gives me a lot of hope."

Armstrong and his bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool are in the midst of a giant tour that will take them around the world through the fall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME