Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
the environmentTrump's Anti-Climate Crusade Can Still Be Stopped
viral'Sometimes, It’s OK to Throw Rocks at Girls': Jewelry Billboard Sparks Internet Backlash
Gems
animalsSee Which Dog Breeds Are Most Popular in Your State
Puppies in wooden basket
BizarreMan Who Casually Ate Pancakes in the Middle of Traffic in This Viral Video Charged by Police
Pancakes with Maple Syrup and Blueberries
PIL Perform At Indigo2 In London
C Brandon—Redferns
celebrities

'He Terrifies Politicians and This Is Joy to Behold.' Watch Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten Defend Trump

Cady Lang
2:36 PM ET

While President Donald Trump has his share of celebrity detractors in the past, the Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten (otherwise known by his government name John Lydon) just defended the president and is even contemplating friendship with him.

Lydon, a punk pioneer who memorably blasted Queen Elizabeth the British monarchy, calling it a "fascist regime" in the controversial song "God Save the Queen," shared on Good Morning Britain that while he finds Trump a "complicated fella" with whom he has " many, many problems with him as a human being," he thinks the media has got him wrong.

" What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist, and that’s completely not true,” Lydon said. “There just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation, because he terrifies politicians and this is a joy to behold to me.”

Lydon later revealed that a friendship with Trump wasn't off the table either.

“And dare I say, a possible friend? Think of the rows we can have.”

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME