The Morning Brief: ‘Big’ Ford News, Sanctuary Cities and Marijuana in Canada

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump says ‘big’ Ford news is coming

Americans can expect a “big announcement” by Ford Motor today, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning. The company has not publicly commented yet, but Trump said the news has to do with Ford making a “major announcement” about three Michigan plants. “Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!” Trump wrote. Separately, the President plans to sign an executive order today that rolls back environmental regulations set forth by former President Barack Obama.

Justice Department warns sanctuary cities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department will hold back grants to sanctuary cities that don’t surrender undocumented immigrants to federal authorities. He said many undocumented immigrants have caused harm to U.S. citizens. “Countless loved ones would not be grieving today if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended," Sessions said at yesterday’s White House press briefing.

Canada will likely legalize weed in 2018

It may be legal for Canadians to smoke marijuana by next summer, a senior government official told the Associated Press. A measure to make recreational marijuana legal is expected to be introduced in about two weeks.

Also:

Jared Kushner , Trump's son-in-law, will testify before a Senate panel that is probing Russia's meddling in the election.

Leading Democrats in the House want Devin Nunes to recuse himself from an investigation into Russia and President Trump’s associates .

The NFL has voted to allow the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas .

Scientists have found some of the world's largest dinosaur footprints in Australia .

Hollywood is planning to release movies online 45 days after they hit theaters , according to a report .

Nearly half of American women will only enter a store if there's a big enough sale , new data shows.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .