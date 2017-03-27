Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
the environmentTrump's Anti-Climate Crusade Can Still Be Stopped
animalsSee Which Dog Breeds Are Most Popular in Your State
Puppies in wooden basket
BizarreMan Who Casually Ate Pancakes in the Middle of Traffic in This Viral Video Charged by Police
Pancakes with Maple Syrup and Blueberries
Exercise/FitnessHow Kickboxing Can Change Your Body and Your Life
boxing gloves
Gems
Gems LEMAIRE Stephane/ Hemis.fr/Getty Images
viral

'Sometimes, It’s OK to Throw Rocks at Girls': Jewelry Billboard Sparks Internet Backlash

Megan McCluskey
3:27 PM ET

A controversial jewelry billboard that some think encourages violence against women has sparked widespread online outrage.

Featuring the tagline, "Sometimes, it's OK to throw rocks at girls...," surrounded by colorful gemstones, the Spicer Greene Jewelers advertisement — which was placed along the interstate in Asheville, N.C. — has been criticized by many who were upset by the slogan.

Spicer Green apologized for the billboard on Facebook Thursday, saying the sign was not intended to convey a violent subtext.

To whom we have offended with our recent billboard, please accept our apologies. We do not condone violence of any kind toward any being. We are humble enough to realize when we make a mistake and humble enough to realize the context in which we are speaking. We did not intend to cause controversy and our billboard communicated something we did not intend. We intended the billboard as a play on words to encourage the loving act of gift giving and are deeply saddened that it offended anyone.

However, many Twitter users took to the social media site to denounce the ad, calling it "misogynistic" and "tone-deaf." It even caught the attention of Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted, "Talking about hitting girls is never funny. Ever."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME