Khalid Masood
This undated file photo released by the Metropolitan Police shows Khalid Masood, who authorities identified as the man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament, on March 22, 2017 in London.  Metropolitan Police/AP
Terrorism

British Official: 'No Evidence' London Attacker Had Terror Ties

Associated Press
12:36 PM ET

A senior British counterterrorism officer says police have found "no evidence" Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was associated with the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says Masood clearly had "an interest in jihad," but police have no evidence he discussed his attack with others.

Basu says in a statement that the attack in which Masood used an SUV and knives to kill four people in London "appears to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks."

He says Masood was not a "subject of interest" for counterterror police or the intelligence services before last week's attack.

Follow TIME