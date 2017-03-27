Adele Admits She Might Not 'Ever Tour Again' and Fans Freak Out

During a rain-drenched performance of her 25 world tour in Auckland, New Zealand, Adele delivered some potentially shocking news: she may not be going on tour again. Ever.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at; applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” the beloved "Hello" singer told the audience of 40,000, the NZ Herald reports . “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

Many superfans have made a pilgrimage to worship at the altar of the globally-revered Grammy-winning artist. For those who haven't, at least there's ample documentation of the many ways Adele has charmed concertgoers during her tour, from bringing an impersonator onstage to dealing with a mosquito attack and channeling Beyoncé.

At the New Zealand performance, she teared up as she thanked her fans for the opportunity to sing for them—and mentioned how excited she was to return home.

'Someone like you' under the rain

Adele emotionally thanks fans for letting her into their lives!

I love you @Adele pic.twitter.com/jfUBqMao82 - Daydreamer (@Adelefaans) March 26, 2017

And now that the word is out, her fans are understandably heartbroken that they may not get a chance to see her sing live in the future.

So I just read that @Adele will never be touring again & I couldn't get tickets for last year? Heartbroken is not the word to describe this - Al Al Alex (@AlexMyerscough) March 27, 2017

if adele never tour again i will die early honestly i just want to see her once in my life - ellen (@its_LN) March 27, 2017

@Adele my very first tweet is to you to say.....please, please don't stop touring!!! I've never had the pleasure to see you live😭 - SandyC (@craftyspud) March 27, 2017

But as Adele said in her signature candid style at the show, "I'm not really much of a touring artist. I'd just always wanted to be home eating Chinese, I'm not gonna lie." Relatable, as always.