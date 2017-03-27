U.S.
Crime

A 22-Year-Old Oklahoma Police Officer Died After Traffic-Stop Shootout

Associated Press
12:07 PM ET

(TECUMSEH, Okla.) — A 22-year-old police officer has died after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma, police said Monday.

Officer Justin Terney died Monday morning after undergoing surgery overnight, Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney said.

The suspect was also shot and was in intensive care Monday morning, Kidney said.

According to police, Terney pulled over a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Tecumseh, 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Kidney said the man ran away as Terney checked with dispatchers to see if he had any outstanding warrants.

Terney used a stun gun on the man but it was ineffective, Kidney said. The man then shot at Terney, who returned fire. Both men were wounded and taken to OU Medical Center.

Kidney said Terney, who graduated from police academy last summer, was shot several times in the "lower extremities."

He said authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect, who was also shot multiple times.

"If it is who we think this person is, there's a possibility that he has some warrants," Kidney said. "That could be the reason that he ran."

